Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
