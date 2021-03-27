 Skip to main content
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

