Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.