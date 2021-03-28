This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
