For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across the Region this afternoon. Damaging wind and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The chance of rain continues during the day today, but it will transition to snow this evening. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will get for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Much different weather today than Monday! Rain chances are going to be sticking around for quite a while as well. Find out when it will all end and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be about 20 degrees colder today than yesterday, but the coldest weather is yet to come. See how cold it will get and when the rain will finally leave the area.
Watch now: Cold conditions continue for Northwest Indiana. Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain returns
High temps will be more than 20 degrees below normal for this time of year Monday. We'll warm up Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain will return to the area. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
