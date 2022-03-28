 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

