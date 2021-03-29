Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.