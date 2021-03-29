For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
