Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south.