This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
