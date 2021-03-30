Munster's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
