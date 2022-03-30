 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

