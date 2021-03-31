This evening in Munster: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
