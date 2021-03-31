 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Munster: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts