Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

