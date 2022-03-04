Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
