 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts