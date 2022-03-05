Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.