Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It will be a cold day in Munster Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

