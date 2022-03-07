For the drive home in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
