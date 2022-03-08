Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
