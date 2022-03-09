For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Typical weather for early March Wednesday, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will return for Thursday and Friday. See how things will change in our updated forecast video.
Rain, snow, wind and colder-than-normal conditions will make for an unpleasant start to the work week. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
More sun, lighter winds, and warmer temperatures in the Region today. Will the weather continue to improve in the days ahead? Here's the latest forecast.
