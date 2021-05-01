May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.