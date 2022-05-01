Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
