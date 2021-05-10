 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

