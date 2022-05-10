This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
