May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

