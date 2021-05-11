 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

