Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and a few storms look likely this afternoon in Northwest Indiana and the rain will be sticking around for a while. See how much will fall and when we'll finally dry out in our latest forecast.
Off and on rain will be with us throughout the day. Below normal temperatures and breezy conditions as well. How much longer will this gloomy weather last? Find out in our weekend weather update.
Fans of summer will rejoice today...except for the rain that will be around. See if the rain chance and above normal temperatures will continue Thursday as well in our updated forecast.
Temperatures are going to vary more than usual across the Region today. Find out why and if it will happen again tomorrow. Plus, when will our next rain chance begin?
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degr…