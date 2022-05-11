 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

