Munster's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
