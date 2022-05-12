For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fans of summer will rejoice today...except for the rain that will be around. See if the rain chance and above normal temperatures will continue Thursday as well in our updated forecast.
Off and on rain will be with us throughout the day. Below normal temperatures and breezy conditions as well. How much longer will this gloomy weather last? Find out in our weekend weather update.
With the humidity dropping, Thursday and Friday are looking very warm, but quite nice. When will rain return to the Region? Find out in our latest forecast.
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degr…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll …