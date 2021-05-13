 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts