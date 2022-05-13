 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Saturday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

