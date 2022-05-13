This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Saturday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
