May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south.