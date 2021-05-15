This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
