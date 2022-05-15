 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

