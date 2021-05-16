May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.