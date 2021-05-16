Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
