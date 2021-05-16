 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts