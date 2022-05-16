This evening in Munster: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
