May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

