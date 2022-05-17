May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.