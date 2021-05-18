This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
