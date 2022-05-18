May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.