For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Record breaking temperatures expected once again today, but two cold fronts arriving Saturday and Sunday will cool things down dramatically. Here's everything you need to know to plan your weekend.
With the humidity dropping, Thursday and Friday are looking very warm, but quite nice. When will rain return to the Region? Find out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Small rain chance Tuesday, but showers and storms likely for Wednesday in Northwest Indiana
Have the umbrella ready to go today just in case, but you'll definitely need it if you'll be out tomorrow. See when rain is most likely and when the chance goes away in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms are likely today. Find out when the best chance of rain is and how much we're going to warm up tomorrow in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest weather update.
It will be quite pleasant this afternoon, but with a cold front moving in, cooler temperatures are expected for Tuesday. Rain is already on the horizon as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't le…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…