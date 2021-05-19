This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
