Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Record breaking temperatures expected once again today, but two cold fronts arriving Saturday and Sunday will cool things down dramatically. Here's everything you need to know to plan your weekend.
Watch now: Small rain chance Tuesday, but showers and storms likely for Wednesday in Northwest Indiana
Have the umbrella ready to go today just in case, but you'll definitely need it if you'll be out tomorrow. See when rain is most likely and when the chance goes away in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms are likely today. Find out when the best chance of rain is and how much we're going to warm up tomorrow in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest weather update.
Fog in the Region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Small chance of rain tonight, but a better chance expected Friday with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
It will be quite pleasant this afternoon, but with a cold front moving in, cooler temperatures are expected for Tuesday. Rain is already on the horizon as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't le…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…