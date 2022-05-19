May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.