May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.