Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms are looking likely later today as a cold front pushes through the Region. A few of these storms could cause damage. Here's the latest information on the timing and threats.
Just showers and weak storms today, but hail, damaging wind, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out for Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about the weather today and through the weekend.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Below normal temperatures are expected once again Thursday along with isolated rain showers. The rain chance will continue into Friday, but will we finally see some warmer weather? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Today is looking even colder than yesterday and rain will be making a comeback as well. Will temperatures drop even more? Track the temperatures and rain in our updated forecast video.
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Munster could see periods of…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Per…