May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

