This evening in Munster: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
