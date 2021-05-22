For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
