 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts