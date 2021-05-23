May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
