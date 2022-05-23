 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts