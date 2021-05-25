 Skip to main content
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

