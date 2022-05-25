 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

