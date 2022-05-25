Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
