Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
