 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts