May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

